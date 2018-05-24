Lantana men charged in human trafficking investigation

Three men from Lantana, Florida are facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

The investigation began last October when police were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel on Hypoluxo Rd. in Lantana after receiving a call about a man with a gun outside one of the rooms.

Two women, whose ages were 22 and 25 at the time of the incident told responding officers they were victims of human trafficking and sold for sex, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators then detained the three men identified as 34-year-old Floyd Lopez, 32-year-old Demetrius Wells, and 19-year-old Nicholas Sukie.

One witness told police that the three men set her up with a man from Boynton Beach who agreed to pay $300 for a massage.

The 22-year-old witness added that she and another person left after 10 minutes because they did not feel comfortable.

The alleged 25-year-old victim told police she met Lopez and Wells last September during Hurricane Irma when she was one year clean of drugs and later went on to describe numerous occasions where she claims to have been forced into prostitution.

Additionally, the alleged victim said Lopez posted advertisements about her on backpage.com and charged customers up to $180 an hour for sex with her, and that he kept all the profits.

The woman claims she was paid to have sex with 50 to 60 unknown men at various locations from Broward County to Jupiter and that Lopez gave her heroin when she had a withdrawal, according to the report.

Throughout the investigation, multiple women came forward accusing the three men of running a prostitution ring, holding them against their will and sexual assault.

In April, West Palm Beach Police executed a narcotics search warrant on Lopez’s home where he was later arrested along with Wells, and Sukie who was reportedly at the scene with two female witnesses one in which previously came forward about them.

Lopez faces two counts of sexual battery on a physically incapacitated person, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of false imprisonment, one count of kidnapping, and one count of aggravated battery.

Sukie faces two counts of armed human trafficking, one count of sexual battery, and two counts of false imprisonment.

Wells faces two counts of armed human trafficking, one count of human trafficking, one count of sexual battery and three counts of false imprisonment.

It is unclear when each man is expected to appear in court.

