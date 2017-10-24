Las Vegas hotel offering Adele $26 million residency contract

Adele could join Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Cher and many more as one of Las Vegas’ staple strip performers.

Page Six reports the Wynn Hotel is readying a $26 million offer for the 25 singer to perform for 12 months.

If she performed just once a week, Adele would bank $500,000 per show, making her the city’s highest-paid entertainer.

They also mention that VIP meet-and-greet packages, which could cost more than $26,000, would help Adele rake in even more. That feels criminal.

“The days of entertainers coming to retire at Vegas are a thing of the past,” a source told the site.

Do you think Adele will accept the Vegas offer?