‘The Last Jedi’ Dominates The Christmas Box Office

‘Star Wars- The Last Jedi’ movie tickets must have been big on Christmas lists across the country because it continues to dominate the box office!

The eighth installment to the Star Wars saga brought in $32 million on Christmas Day alone! That makes this film the second highest total on Christmas Day behind 2015’s ‘The Force Awakens’.

With an impressive showing like this, ‘The Last Jedi’ is nearing the $400 million mark in the domestic box office and it doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Rounding out the top 3 for the holiday weekend are ‘Jumanji’ at number 2 taking in an estimated $52 million and ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ was third making about $26 million. What movie did you go to see over the holiday weekend?