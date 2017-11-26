Hollywood has something called tracking reports which can tell a studio how well a movie will do at the box office. The people at Disney are probably popping champagne after seeing the tracking report on Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
The upcoming film is tracking for a $200 million opening. That puts it just below the last offering The Force Awakens which made 248 million on its first weekend back in 2015.
If the $200 million figure comes true, The Last Jedi will become one of the top 5 openings of all time.
The movie will be released on December 15th.
Do you plan on seeing Jedi on the first weekend?
‘The Last Jedi’ heading for monster opening weekend
Hollywood has something called tracking reports which can tell a studio how well a movie will do at the box office. The people at Disney are probably popping champagne after seeing the tracking report on Star Wars: The Last Jedi.