‘The Last Jedi’ heading for monster opening weekend
By Beth
|
Nov 26, 2017 @ 4:45 PM

Hollywood has something called tracking reports which can tell a studio how well a movie will do at the box office. The people at Disney are probably popping champagne after seeing the tracking report on Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
The upcoming film is tracking for a $200 million opening. That puts it just below the last offering The Force Awakens which made 248 million on its first weekend back in 2015.
If the $200 million figure comes true, The Last Jedi will become one of the top 5 openings of all time.
The movie will be released on December 15th.
Do you plan on seeing Jedi on the first weekend?

