‘The Last Jedi’ heading for monster opening weekend

Hollywood has something called tracking reports which can tell a studio how well a movie will do at the box office. The people at Disney are probably popping champagne after seeing the tracking report on Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The upcoming film is tracking for a $200 million opening. That puts it just below the last offering The Force Awakens which made 248 million on its first weekend back in 2015.

If the $200 million figure comes true, The Last Jedi will become one of the top 5 openings of all time.

The movie will be released on December 15th.

Do you plan on seeing Jedi on the first weekend?