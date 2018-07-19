“Last Man Standing” Releases Fox Teaser

Tim Allen’s show “Last Man Standing” is making a comeback on Fox, and the teaser for the revival is out now.

ABC gave the show the ax at the height of its popularity. The reasons for the cancelation isn’t really known, but Allen is taking his jab at ABC for letting his show go.

In the teaser, Allen’s co-star Nancy Travis says the word “Fox” over and over.

“Somebody’s going to be happy you said that three times,” Allen said into the camera.

