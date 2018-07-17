Last Week I Found An Expiration Date Of 2015 In My Fridge…But This Takes The Cake! …errr Bread.

When you think of amazing ancient or prehistoric discoveries being uncovered, you think of dinosaur bones or something of that ilk. But prehistoric bread?

Researchers have discovered bread thought to be 14,500 years old at a site in northeastern Jordan. It was believed to have been backed in a stone fireplace.

Conventional wisdom had the first bread being made about 4,000 years later than this find would indicate. This will change that thinking.

The flatbread was likely unleavened and somewhat resembling pita bread. It was fashioned from wild cereals such as barley, einkorn or oats, as well as tubers from an aquatic papyrus relative, that had been ground into flour.

Does it surprise you to know that bread could have been made so long ago?