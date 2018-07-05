Lauderhill Man Blows Off Portion of Hand in Fireworks Accident
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 5, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

A South Florida man accidentally blew off half his hand in a 4th of July fireworks-related incident in Lauderhill.
The explosive mishap happened late Wednesday near Northwest 52nd Avenue and Northwest 24th Court.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials say the victim’s hand was partially blown off and he was transported to Broward health Medical Center in serious condition.

