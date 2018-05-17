The New York Times tracked down the 18-year-old Reddit user who posted the now-viral audio clip, and he revealed that he recorded the word “laurel.”

Roland Szabo who is a Lawrenceville, Ga. high school, student explained on his Reddit feed that he recorded the pronunciation for Laurel provided by the website Vocabulary.com, directly off of his computer speakers which may explain the uncertainty of the word.

Nevertheless, #TeamLaurel was victorious in this debate.

Related content:

The post #laureloryanny mystery solved – correct word revealed appeared first on 850 WFTL.