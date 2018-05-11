‘Law & Order: SVU’ and Three ‘Chicago’ series renewed by NBC
This is the time of year when the major networks confirm which shows are coming back.
NBC has renewed Law & Order: SVU for a record 20th season. This ties the record for longest-running drama series with the original Law & Order and Gunsmoke.
NBC is also bringing back the Chicago series of shows: Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD.
Are you an L&O or Chicago person?

