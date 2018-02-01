Lawmakers Vote Again on Making Texting and Driving Primary Offense

Lawmakers in Tallahassee will vote for the third and final time Thursday on House Bill 33 to make texting and driving a primary offense in Florida. The bill passed two previous committees in the House. By making texting while driving a primary offense,police will be able to pull you over for that specific violation.

Right now it’s a secondary offense. Police need to pull you over for another infraction like speeding, then tack on the texting and driving ticket.

In 2016, there were nearly 50,000 accidents involving distracted driving in Florida leading to 250 deaths.

At that rate there were more than five crashes every hour, according to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

If it becomes a law, first offenders will face a $108 ticket, the second offense jumps to $158 fine and 3 points off your license.

