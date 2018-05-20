Lawyer reveals that Trump Jr. met with Mueller witness, as First Lady returns from surgery

Saturday proved to be a busy day for President’s Trump’s family.

Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr., said on Saturday that his client met with a private military contractor as well as an adviser to Middle Eastern leaders during the 2016 campaign.

The contractor and the adviser are now under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Futerfas says that Erik Prince, a military contractor who served as an informal adviser to President Trump’s campaign, and George Nader, an operative who has advised the United Arab Emirates and helped American contractors generate business in the Middle East, met with Trump Jr. at Trump Tower about a social media proposal.

According to Futerfas, “They pitched Mr. Trump Jr. on a social media platform or marketing strategy. He was not interested and that was the end of it.”

However, Mueller and his investigators have been focusing on a January 2017 meeting that Nader and Prince held with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, as well as Kirill Dmitriev, a Russian banker who has ties to the Kremlin.

Nader is also serving as a witness in Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian interference in U.S. election.

Futerfas made this announcement as First Lady Melania Trump was returning to the White House following kidney surgery last week.

The White House said through a press release that Mrs. Trump is doing well and is resting, and that she appreciates all those who took the time to extend their well wishes.

