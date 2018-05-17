The State of Florida stated its case against former Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer Nouman Raja one final time on Thursday afternoon.

Raja is accused of fatally shooting local musician Corey Jones to death at an I-95 interchange in Palm Beach Gardens on the night of October 18, 2015. Jones was waiting for a tow truck when Raja approached him in plain clothes during a burglary surveillance shift. Raja claims that Jones pulled out a gun, forcing the officer to shoot Jones in self-defense.

Prosecutors asked the Palm Beach County Circuit Court to deny Raja’s motion to dismiss the charges against him, citing the state’s Stand Your Ground law. They argue that the officer’s actions led to Jones’ shooting.

Raja’s defense team says that based on the law, he was not the aggressor.

Raja is facing attempted murder and manslaughter charges.

Circuit Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer will issue a ruling on whether “Stand Your Ground” was Raja’s or Jones’ right in a hearing set for June 20. Jury selection is then scheduled to begin on July 16.

The post Lawyers debate “Stand Your Ground” before resting in Nouman Raja case appeared first on 850 WFTL.