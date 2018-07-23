Lead Color Me Badd Singer Arrested For Assaulting Bandmate ON STAGE With Video!!

I literally burst out with an “OH MY GOSH!” when I watched this! I can’t decide if it’s hilarious or sad or cruel or what?! I am going to go out on a limb here and say someone is OUT of the band!

Bryan K. Abrams of Color Me Badd wasn’t having a good night on stage in New York. After performing I Wanna Sex U Up, Abrams walked across the stage and shoved group mate Mark Calderon down to the floor.

A witness tell TMZ that Abrams, who’s the lead singer, was having a hard time with his voice. He walked off the stage at one point out of frustration.

Abrams was arrested for misdemeanor assault. Calderon was taken to the hospital with neck and back pain.

Have you ever seen a disagreement while someone was performing on stage? Who got into it?

Check out the TMZ vid!