Legal Aid Group Says Zachary Cruz’s Constitutional Rights Were Violated

A legal aid group plans to file a lawsuit against Broward County officials, stating the county has violated the constitutional rights of Zachary Cruz, brother of Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Zachary Cruz, 18, has had several run-ins with law enforcement since his brother’s confession of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. After the mass shooting, Cruz visited the school several times which led to trespassing charges. Then, Cruz was arrested this week for violating his parole. Officials said he was driving a car without a license.

Nexus Services Inc. believes Cruz hasn’t been treated fairly because of what his brother did. Cruz was arrested on March 19 and Nexus Services said in a statement, officials planned to hold him in custody, reset his bond to an excessive $500,000, and then proceeded to torture him. The group stated that Cruz was harassed and intimidated by guards while at the Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale. The group also alleges that Cruz was subjected to sleep deprivation tactics.

The group plans to hold a news conference Thursday at the Broward County Justice Center in Fort Lauderdale where they plan to further discuss the lawsuit.

