Talk about the swamp. A sinkhole has actually opened up on the North Lawn of the White House.

As a result, many on social media started dropping “drain the swamp” jokes and metaphors.

But apparently, there is a “legitimate swamp” around the White House, Jess Phoenix, a volcanologist, geologist and a Democrat running for a congressional seat in California, said on Tuesday.

A sinkhole has appeared just steps away from the entrance to the White House briefing room https://t.co/qXINElSm1h pic.twitter.com/fkoR9tQ4ii — CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2018

Ms. Phoenix said that while sinkholes often form in regions with precarious bedrock like limestone, such as in Texas and Florida, the geology in Washington is different but still susceptible, particularly given the substantial amount of recent rainfall. “It’s all river deposits,” she said.

The post Legitimate Swamp as a Sinkhole Opens on White House Lawn appeared first on 850 WFTL.