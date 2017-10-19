Lego releasing a ‘Women of NASA’ play set

Lego is putting out a construction set dedicated to 4 women who made history at NASA.
The space science heros depicted in Lego form are Sally Ride, the first American woman in space; Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman to fly to orbit; computer scientist Margaret Hamilton, who assisted in writing the software to help Apollo land on the moon and Nancy Grace Roman, who’s input made the Hubble telescope become a reality.
The set comes with 3 complete Lego builds. It will be released on November 1st and will cost $24.99.
