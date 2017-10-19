Lego releasing a ‘Women of NASA’ play set

ADDS THAT RIDE WAS THE FIRST AMERICAN FEMALE ASTRONAUT - This image provided by LEGO shows its Women of NASA set. The set features Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut, and Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space and goes on sale Nov. 1, 2017. (LEGO via AP)

Lego is putting out a construction set dedicated to 4 women who made history at NASA.

The space science heros depicted in Lego form are Sally Ride, the first American woman in space; Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman to fly to orbit; computer scientist Margaret Hamilton, who assisted in writing the software to help Apollo land on the moon and Nancy Grace Roman, who’s input made the Hubble telescope become a reality.

The set comes with 3 complete Lego builds. It will be released on November 1st and will cost $24.99.

The Lego person in your life will flip for this.

Do you know an adult who love Legos, like Will Ferrell in The Lego Movie?