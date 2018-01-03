Leslie Gray Streeter to Serve as Grand Marshal & for 2018 Race for the Cure® Family Fun Walk

New Lower Registration Prices Make Event Affordable for the Whole Family

West Palm Beach, Fla.– Susan G. Komen® South Florida announced today that pop culture writer, columnist and reviewer for The Palm Beach Post, Leslie Gray Streeter and her four-year-old son Brooks, will serve as Grand Marshals for the one-mile Family Fun Walk at the Race for the Cure on January 27, 2018 in West Palm Beach. Streeter has been an avid participant at the Race for the Cure for many years, and has written about the faces and stories of breast cancer with her insightful and heartfelt style.

The Family Fun Walk is a time when survivors, their support teams, and parents teaching their children about the importance of supporting a life-saving cause like Komen, come together to let loose and have fun. Pink feather boas, tutus and dogs in fuchsia-blinged tiaras are common sights along the way as the parade for all ages walks along Downtown West Palm Beach’s waterfront.

“Brooks and I are proud to be part of a community that provides so many opportunities to do things that are both fun and meaningful,” said Streeter. “As Grand Marshals of the Family Fun Walk, we invite all of our neighbors to join us in all of their strong, pink fabulous glory to help find a cure for breast cancer. Brooks is excited to be part of a parade, and I’m excited to be part of one that makes such a difference. We can’t wait!”

Bringing the whole family to the Race for the Cure has never been more affordable. New this year, Race registration prices have been lowered to $30 for adults and just $10 for children under 12. Register by January 8th for this special pricing. Registration increases for adults, only, by $5 after the 8th. Komen South Florida is also offering special pricing for school teams. Call 888-470-6374 for more information.

The Race for the Cure® is one of the largest movements across the country and raises significant funds and awareness for the fight against breast cancer. The event celebrates breast cancer survivorship and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.

Runners, walkers, corporate and community teams and individuals of all ages are welcome to join the celebration that is so much more than a 5K, and show why they are committed to be More Than Pink™, a movement that highlights the people who act, donate and get involved to help Komen achieve its Bold Goal to reduce the nation’s 40,000 cancer deaths by 50% by 2026.

The race site opens at 5:30 a.m. with registration at Palm Beach Post Centennial Park, followed by activities throughout the morning, including:

7:30 a.m. – Women’s 5K USATF Run (3.1 miles)

8:15 a.m. – Men’s 5K USATF Run (3.1 miles)

9:00 a.m. – Team 5K Walk (3.1 miles)

9:15 a.m. – 5K Walk (3.1 miles)

9:30 a.m. – 1-mile Family Fun Walk at Post Park / Runner’s Ceremony

10:00 a.m. – Tots Run (ages 5 and under)

10:10 a.m. – Kids Run (ages 6-12)

10:20 a.m. – Awards Ceremony / Entertainment at Meyer Amphitheatre

10:30 a.m. – Survivor Recognition Ceremony at Meyer Amphitheatre

Where: Meyer Amphitheatre, 105 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL

The Race is unique in that 100% of the net proceeds are allocated to Komen’s mission. Seventy-five percent of the net income stays in the South Florida community to help fund local programs offering breast health education and breast cancer screening and treatment. Twenty-five percent supports critical research through the Susan G. Komen® Grants Program, impacting breast cancer patients locally, and around the world.

National sponsors of the 2018 Race for the Cure include presenting sponsor Bank of America, American Airlines, Ford, New Balance. Local sponsors include presenting sponsor South Florida Ford Dealers Association, Alpha Media, WPTV, Good Samaritan Medical Center, University of Sylvester at Deerfield Beach, Tropical Shipping, FPL, College Hunks, Evelyn & Arthur, Comcast, and Knight Corporations. Special thanks to our 2018 Pink Ribbon Café breakfast sponsor Lickstein Plastic Surgery; Kids Zone sponsor Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, P.A.; healthcare sponsor, Florida Cancer Specialists; and first aid sponsor, MDNow.

For race information, contact Nichelle Rains at nichelle@komensouthflorida.org or call 888-470-6374.

If You Go:

What: Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure®.

When: January 27, 2018; 5:30 a.m. registration; 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. races for all ages; 10:30 a.m. survivor recognition ceremony

Where: Meyer Amphitheatre, 105 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL

Registration: Visit www.komensouthflorida.org/race

Contact: To learn more, call (561) 514-3020, email race@komensouthflorida.org, or visit www.komensouthflorida.org/race.

About Susan G. Komen and Komen South Florida

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Komen South Florida is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Komen South Florida Race for the Cure®, Komen South Florida has invested over $14 million in community breast health programs in Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties and has helped contribute to the more than $920 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 561-514-3020 or visit www.komensouthflorida.org.