Liam Neeson wants to retire from action films!

Liam Neeson says he’s 65 and doesn’t want to do action films anymore. Can you blame him?

After accidentally stumbling into the action scene in 2008 on hit film, ‘Taken’, the Irish actor has been thrown gobs of cash to keep doing action packed thrillers. However, he’s now saying he wants to focus on more serious roles. “They’re still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff. I’m like: ‘Guy’s I’m sixty-f******-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go: ‘Come on,'” the actor said while at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Here’s a look at the trailer for his upcoming…semi-action film, THE COMMUTER.