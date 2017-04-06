Lighthouse ArtCenter Summer ArtCamp

The summer camp program, our 47th year, offers inspiring gallery visits, where students will learn about the fine art of illustration and storytelling. Children will explore many facets of drawing, painting and ceramics, while incorporating art history, renowned ar tists and world cultures. Plus, we will continue to enjoy Music Fridays, with drum circles and instrumental music fun for all! The camp runs from June 5 to August 11, 2017 for ages 6 to 12, 9am – 3pm. We also have before and aftercare, and a 10% sibling discount. Member price per week is $200 and includes all art supplies. Nonmember price is $230 per week.

Our summer exhibition, Drawn to the Arts!, will shine a light on some of the finest Children’s Book Authors and Illustrators, with ArtCampers having the unique opportunity to interact with the magical process of children’s books. Register at LighthouseArts.org or call 561-748-8737

CAMP SCHEDULE

Week 1: June 5-9 Drawn to Laughs

Week 2: June 12-16 Drawn to Heroes

Week 3: June 19-23 Drawn to Monsters

Week 4: June 26-30 Drawn to Friends

Week 5: July 5-7 Drawn to Robots (short week)

Week 6: July 10-14 Drawn to Adventure

Week 7: July 17-21 Drawn to Dinosaurs

Week 8: July 24-28 Drawn to Mystery

Week 9: July 31-Aug 4 Drawn to Shadows

Week 10: Aug 7-11 Drawn to the Funny FarmFeatured Children’s Book Authors and Illustrators:

Kevin Atteberry

Priscilla Burris

Henry Cole

Raul Colon

Tomie dePaola

Bill Farnsworth

Patrick Girouard

Layne Johnson

Fred Koehler

B. Lewis

Kelly Light

Janeen Mason

Frank Remkiewicz

Linda Shute

Mark Teague

