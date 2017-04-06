Lighthouse ArtCenter Summer ArtCamp

The summer camp program, our 47th year, offers inspiring gallery visits, where students will learn about the fine art of illustration and storytelling. Children will explore many facets of drawing, painting and ceramics, while incorporating art history, renowned artists and world cultures. Plus, we will continue to enjoy Music Fridays, with drum circles and instrumental music fun for all! The camp runs from June 5 to August 11, 2017 for ages 6 to 12, 9am – 3pm. We also have before and aftercare, and a 10% sibling discount. Member price per week is $200 and includes all art supplies. Nonmember price is $230 per week.
Our summer exhibition, Drawn to the Arts!, will shine a light on some of the finest Children’s Book Authors and Illustrators, with ArtCampers having the unique opportunity to interact with the magical process of children’s books. Register at LighthouseArts.org or call 561-748-8737
CAMP SCHEDULE
Week 1: June 5-9 Drawn to Laughs
Week 2: June 12-16 Drawn to Heroes
Week 3: June 19-23 Drawn to Monsters
Week 4: June 26-30 Drawn to Friends
Week 5: July 5-7 Drawn to Robots (short week)
Week 6: July 10-14 Drawn to Adventure
Week 7: July 17-21 Drawn to Dinosaurs
Week 8: July 24-28 Drawn to Mystery
Week 9: July 31-Aug 4 Drawn to Shadows
Week 10: Aug 7-11 Drawn to the Funny FarmFeatured Children’s Book Authors and Illustrators:
Kevin Atteberry
Priscilla Burris
Henry Cole
Raul Colon
Tomie dePaola
Bill Farnsworth
Patrick Girouard
Layne Johnson
Fred Koehler
B. Lewis
Kelly Light
Janeen Mason
Frank Remkiewicz
Linda Shute
Mark Teague
Lighthouse ArtCenter
395 Seabrook Road, Tequesta, FL 33469
561-748-8737
www.LighthouseArts.org