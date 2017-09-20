Linda Hamilton returning in new ‘Terminator’

Linda Hamilton is set to return in a new “Terminator” sequel more than 25 years after she played Sarah Connor in the iconic movie series that made Arnold Schwarzenegger a Hollywood box office star.

The Hollywood Reporter says the return to the “Terminator” franchise will also reunite Hamilton with her ex-husband James Cameron.

The director said he hopes Hamilton’s return makes the same statement about females as action heroes as her breakout role did with 1984’s “The Terminator” and 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgement Day.”

“There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women,” said Cameron, who also confirmed the return of Schwarzenegger as the killer robot.

