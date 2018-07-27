Lindsay Lohan’s Stepmother Arrested For Assault Again In Boca Raton
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 27, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

With news of Lindsay Lohan’s new business venture owning beach clubs, things seemed to be looking up for the Lohan family, sort of.
The actress’ stepmother Kate Major Lohan, 35, of Boca Raton was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail at 3:02 a.m. Friday on a battery charge, again.
This will be the third time, at least, that she has had to be arrested for a battery charge over Michael LohanThe other times were once in 2016 and once in 2017.

