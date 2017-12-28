List of Golden Globe presenters starts to grow
By Beth
|
Dec 28, 2017 @ 5:25 PM

Sometimes at an award show, the presenters overshadow the winners. Will that happen at the upcoming Golden Globes?
A preliminary list of presenters was released on Wednesday. It includes Penelope Cruz, Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot and Seth Rogen.
Seth Myers will host the Golden Globes. The ceremony will air on NBC on Sunday, January 7th.
Do you think the presenters will walk the line between serious and funny based on the current climate in Hollywood?

