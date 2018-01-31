Listen: 911 Call in FSU Alcohol Poisoning Death of Pompano Pledge

Authorities have released the 911 recordings of calls for help made after the death of a Florida State University student following a frat party.

20-year-old pledge Andrew Coffey of Pompano Beach died of alcohol poisoning at an off-campus fraternity party last November.

On the recording, the caller is heard telling a 911 dispatcher that his friend had passed out on a couch after a party and his lips were purple, his body stiff and there was no pulse.

Coffey’s death prompted a suspension of all Greek life on campus and the filing of felony hazing charges against nine fraternity members.

Listen to full 911 call here.

Most of the 10-minute long tape is comprised of the dispatcher coaching someone through chest compressions as EMS officials arrived at the house. Sirens can be heard in the background about eight minutes into the call.

