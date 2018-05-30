Little Big Town Honor Elton John in a Futuristic Way in ‘Rocket Man’ Video

Little Big Town pays homage to Elton John in a futuristic version of John’s hit “Rocket Man”

A curious little boy starts the video as he hops on his bike to explore the unknown, as he pedals down the street, people look in wonderment as to why he’s alone during the wee hours of the morning.

Finally, the little boy stumbles upon a light, which he tries to grab. The beam of light turns into a cube that shows old clips of Elton John and Little Big Town performing.

The members of Little Big Town even get into character, wearing interstellar inspired space suits. The new version of “Rocket Man” doesn’t lose a bit of feeling you get with the original.