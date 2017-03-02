Little Boy Steals The Show At College Basketball Game By Jennifer Ross | Mar 2, 8:27 AM The ball got stuck behind the backboard at last night’s Boise State-Fresno State basketball game. Players and coaches tried to get it down, to no avail. Then this little boy gets involved and he’s an instant star! #basketball#CollegeBasketball#CollegeHoops#jenandbill#pintsizedhero Related Content Reason Number 1079 Why Jennifer Does NOT Go On Rol... American Swimmer, Ryan Lochte and teammates robbed... First The Mattress Store, Now Coke And Walmart Are... Dopey Takes A Nasty Spill The Heartbreaking Text Exchange Between A Mother A... Sea World’s New Roller Coaster, Mako, Opens ...