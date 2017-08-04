LL Cool J to become Kennedy Center’s first hip-hop honoree

The 2017 Kennedy Center Honorees were announced yesterday and being inducted this year, Gloria Estefan, Carmen De Lavallade, Norman Lear, Lionel Richie & LL Cool J.

LL Cool J will become the first hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Kennedy Center. In reacting to the honor, LL posted on Instagram “To be the first rap artist honored by the Kennedy Center is beyond anything I could have imagined.” LL continued, “I dedicate this honor to the hip-hop artists who came before me and those who came after me. This simply proves that dreams don’t have deadlines.” He will receive the honor in December.

This is great but should LL Cool J be the first? Is there another rapper who should be before him? Does his overall entertainment presence help his entry?