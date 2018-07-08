Local Animal Advocates Want State Registry for Abusers

Some local animal advocates are calling for the creation of an animal abuse registry.

The campaign follows Governor Scott’s signing in March of a bill that strengthens animal abuse laws.

According to Sarah Wees, director of Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves, which is leading the call for the registry, “It’s really important because the dogs, and cats as well, cannot speak for themselves, so we need to be their voice.”

Her organization currently has about 100 alleged abusers who are not allowed to adopt animals.

The NAVS advocacy center, which is a non-profit animal organization, adds that 10 other states have already submitted proposals to create such registries in their states.

In March, Governor Scott signed “Ponce’s Law,” which allows a judge to ban those convicted of animal cruelty from again owning a pet. It also increases the likelihood of the offender spending time in prison.

