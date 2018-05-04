Local Army Recruiter Who Worked With Schools Arrested for Child Porn
By 850 WFTL
May 4, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

Authorities from Palm Beach and Martin Counties are currently in the process of interviewing hundreds of students after a local army recruiter was arrested on child pornography charges.

Staff Sgt. Danilo Fernandez II of the US Army recruiting office was arrested earlier this month after a 17-year-old girl came forward alleging an inappropriate relationship between the two that lasted for about five months.

According to the report, the 17-year-old told officials that she and Fernandez exchanged text messages and explicit videos, Snapchat videos and that at one point the pair engaged in sexual activity during a car ride back from the recruiting office while she was still a minor.

Authorities are currently combing through the over 300 students Fernandez had contact with over the past four years he has been a recruiter to make sure there are no other victims.

If you or anyone you know may have had any contact with Fernandez, call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7000.

