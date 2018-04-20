Local Caregiver Arrested for Restraining and Neglecting Elderly Patients

A Palm Beach County Caregiver has been arrested after authorities found that he abused several abused several patients in his care through his actions.

52-year-old Bhoodram Parsaram was arrested Friday after an investigation into the conditions of the healthcare facility located on 100 block of Wynnewood Drive, unincorporated West Palm Beach.

The PBSO Special Victims Unit and the State of Florida Agency for Health Care Administration found that Parsaram would leave the facily despite the fact that he was supposed to be in charge of the patients and he would even go so far as to restrain some of them.

Parsaram was arrested and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail where he was booked on one count of Abuse of an Elderly Person and one Count of Neglect of an Elderly Person.

