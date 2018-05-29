Local Corrections Deputy Arrested on DUI Charges

An Indian River corrections deputy was arrested after he allegedly crashed a vehicle while driving under the influence.

The incident occurred Monday near the McKee Botanical Garden.

Florida Highway Patrol personnel reported that they responded to the scene of a crash only to find out that the person behind the wheel of the crashed vehicle was someone they knew well, deputy Makaro Onesses Henry.

When FHP began questioning Henry, he told them that he was driving a friend home from a party and that he did not have anything to drink, however, officers reported that they noticed an almost empty bottle of cognac in the backseat of the vehicle and Deputy Henry could not pass any of the sobriety tests.

Authorities even said that when Henry was first asked to stand on one leg, he instead closed his eyes. When they repeated the command, the deputy then told authorities that he had arthritis in his knees and could not comply before admitting that he consumed a few mixed drinks at the party.

The officer was arrested and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment before he was taken to the Indian River County Jail. He was later released on a $1,000 bond.

