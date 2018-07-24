Local Dentist Drilling into Stormy Daniels Divorce

Porn star Stormy Daniels’ husband wants a divorce.

Glendon Crain, the husband of the woman who says she had a one night stand with Donald Trump a dozen years ago, has filed for divorce in Texas.

Crain was granted a temporary restraining order so Daniels can’t take the couple’s seven-year-old daughter on her nationwide bus tour of strip clubs. Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels 130-thousand dollars shortly before the 2016 election to keep quiet about the affair she says she had with Trump in 2006.

Local dentist Jack Krauser tells 850 WFTL he has been in close contact with Stormy Daniels since he met her during her “Make America Horny Again Tour.”



http://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/The-Dentist-Who-Stole-Stormys-Heart.mp3

