Local Deputy Accidentally Shoots Himself at High school

An Indian River County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after he accidentally shot himself while trying to clear out his weapon.

The incident occurred Friday during a training exercise at Vero Beach High school.

According to the report, the bullet struck the deputy between his ring and middle fingers. Other deputies at the scene provided aid via tourniquets and gauze until paramedics arrived.

The deputy was then transported to Indian River Medical Center for treatment on his injury that was deemed non life threatening.

No students were present at the time of the incident.

