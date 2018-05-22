Local Deputy Caught Shoplifting While in Uniform

The Broward Sheriffs Office says they had to arrest one of their own after a deputy was caught shoplifting while in uniform.

Deputy Henry Guzman was arrested Monday after an investigation found that he stole several items from a local Walmart over a period of three days.

The investigation found that Guzman stole several DVDs and action figures from the store which is located along State Road 7.

Walmart stated that their total loss amounted to about $200.

Sheriff Scott Israel spoke to reporters regarding the matter saying that once they received the information, they followed protocol which ended in the arrest of one of their own.

“Our public corruption deputies received this information, they followed it diligently, and at the end of the trail, they had to arrest one of their own,” he said. “Not an easy thing to do, but they did their job because they know no one is above the law.”

Guzman, a 13 year veteran with the department, turned himself into internal affairs before he was picked up by police.

He was arrested and charged with three misdemeanor counts of petty theft but has since bonded out of jail.

Guzman has also been suspended with pay and is expected to remain suspended without pay after the State Attorney’s Office formally files charges.

