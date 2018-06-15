Local Deputy Injured During High-speed Chase with Armed Carjacker

A Martin County Sheriffs deputy is recovering in the hospital after an armed carjacking suspect crashed into their vehicle during a high-speed chase Friday afternoon.

Authorities reported that they began pursuing the suspect, 35-year-old Juan Carmenate, in Lake Worth after he allegedly fired a gun and then stole a vehicle.

Carmenate led deputies on a high-speed chase into Martin County where he lost control on the vehicle and crashed into an unmarked police vehicle that was parked on the side of the roadway near Bridge Rd and Pratt Whitney.

PBSO chase into Martin ends in head on collision with deputy veh so of Bridge Rd on Pratt Whitney. Suspect in armed carjacking fired at MCSO deputies. Deputy airlifted. pic.twitter.com/Dw2iwVgoJ7 — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) June 15, 2018

The deputy was airlifted to a local hospital while Carmenate was taken into custody.

Several portions of Beeline Highway near the Martin County line were still shutdown as for 6:00 p.m.

