Local high school army recruiter pleads guilty to child porn charges

Danilo Fernandez, the U.S. Army recruiter at William T. Dwyer High School, accused of taking advantage of a 17-year-old girl, plead guilty to two federal child porn charges, according to court documents.

Fernandez admitted to receiving racy photos the teenager took of herself, according to court documents.

The photos were reportedly sent to his government-issued cell phone.

The guilty plea comes in exchange for the charge of coercion or enticement of female to be dismissed in a worked out agreement with the courts.

The 36-year-old staff sergeant has been in jail since his arrest in April.

He faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.

Sentencing is expected to take place Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.

