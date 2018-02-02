Local High School Student Arrested with Loaded Gun

The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office has arrested a local high school student who allegedly brought a loaded gun to school.

The incident occurred Friday at Forest Hill high school.

According to the report, the student was in violation of their curfew so authorities had probable cause to arrest the student. Authorities contacted the school which then made contact with the student. When authorities arrived to pick up the student, they discovered the loaded weapon in the student’s procession.

A recorded call was sent out to parents regarding the incident, but details pertaining to the student were omitted. Principal Mary Stratos did say, however, that the student faces criminal charges and disciplinary action from the school.

This is the third incident involving a gun at a high school in Palm Beach County in a week.

