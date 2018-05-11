Local High School Student in Custody After Bringing a Knife to School
By 850 WFTL
|
May 11, 2018 @ 3:05 PM

Authorities in Miami reported that they have arrested a high school student after the student brought a knife to school.

The incident occurred Friday at Edison Senior High School in Miami-Dade.

Officials say the student brandished a knife in front of a group of students prompting the school’s security to get involved.

School security personnel retrieved the knife from the student and called local law enforcement personnel to take the student into custody.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear why the student brought the knife to school.

