Local kids appearing on national TV game shows Sunday evening

Two local kids are set to appear on NBC game shows on Sunday evening.

Tommy Morrisey, a 7-year-old one-armed golfer from Palm Beach Gardens, will be on “Little Big Shots” at 8 p.m.

An hour later, 10-year-old Treasure Stein, from Jupiter, will be showcasing her backwards spelling skills in a competition on “Genius Junior.”

