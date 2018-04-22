Local kids appearing on national TV game shows Sunday evening
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 22, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

Our area is getting lots of love on national TV as the weekend comes to a close.

Two local kids are set to appear on NBC game shows on Sunday evening.

Tommy Morrisey, a 7-year-old one-armed golfer from Palm Beach Gardens, will be on “Little Big Shots” at 8 p.m.

An hour later, 10-year-old Treasure Stein, from Jupiter, will be showcasing her backwards spelling skills in a competition on “Genius Junior.”

It’s show time!

 

 

 

 

The post Local kids appearing on national TV game shows Sunday evening appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

Update: Good Samaritan wrestles naked gunman at Waffle House Broward Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to find convenience store robber State’s medical marijuana registry seeing massive demand Romney to campaign in Utah Senate primary after losing GOP nomination Trump leaves Palm Beach Sunday with return date in question as summer looms World’s oldest person dies at 117
Comments