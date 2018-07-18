Local Man Accused of Stalking Women At Their Workplaces

A local man is under arrest for allegedly stalking women while they were on the job.

According to police, 29-year-old Jeff Saintil frequented the Oakwood Square Plaza near Boynton Beach Boulevard and Congress Avenue.

Employees of KFC, which has a location at the plaza, told police that Saintil would appear when they were about to close and hide in the bushes or dark areas around the building.

Ashley Fishman, who shops frequently in the plaza, says, “It absolutely concerns me. I have a baby. I’m a psychologist, so to know that something I deal with professionally is coming right by where I live on a level of such magnitude is pretty scary to me.”

Police added that he would follow the women home. An employee also told police that the suspect flashed her outside the KFC last week.

Officers say that they have identified 16 other places where Saintil goes on a regular basis.

