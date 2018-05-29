Local Man Arrested After Stealing and Crashing a Police Vehicle
May 29, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Authorities in Miami have arrested a man who reportedly stole an unmarked police car and crashed it into several other vehicles.

The incident occurred Sunday at 17th Street and Washington Avenue.

According to the report, the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Leon Perrymond stole the unmarked Ford Fusion from the area and began driving it at a high rate of speed. At some point during the incident, Perrymond lost control of the vehicle and crashed into multiple parked cars along Meridian Avenue.

He was then taken to the hospital in stable condition and was later charged with grand theft, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding police.

According to police documents, Perrymond has been arrested 72 times this year, and 63 times by Memorial Day weekend last year.

