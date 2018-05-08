Local Officer Resigned After Being Rough with K-9

A Wilton Manors police officer has been reassigned from k-9 duties after a video surfaced showing the officer yanking the k-9 around by it’s leach as they searched a vehicle.

The video was posted to Facebook by the driver of that vehicle who claimed the officer followed him Sunrise Boulevard to Powerline Road before pulling him over. The driver says the officer allegedly pulled him over for having illegal tints and decided to have the k-9 officer search the vehicle for any illegal substances. When the k-9 officer did not find anything, the driver said the officer became angry with his k-9 partner and began yanking the animal around.

Wilton Manors Police say they are currently looking into the incident and have since released this statement:

“Currently the canine partner is in the care of a veterinarian where a medical assessment is being conducted. Furthermore, our agency is conducting a full investigation into this matter and the officer has been reassigned from K9 duties pending this review.”

