Local Police Continue Search for Accused Sexual Predator

The Miami Police Department is still searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting two women at gunpoint. The incident occurred Thursday in the Little Haiti neighborhood in Miami.

According to CBS Miami, the suspect attempt to force one of the women into her home earlier that morning but failed in his attempt, however, later on that day he got into another woman’s home and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities have been going door to door handing out flyers with the suspect’s image on them. They have also released a video showing the suspect wearing all blue and walking with a bike.

Our Special Victims Unit needs your help identifying the subject in this video. He is wanted for a sexual assault on a female. He is also suspected of an attempt kidnapping of a second female. Both incidents occurred in #LittleHaiti today between 7am and 8am. pic.twitter.com/zWYfgZ5Axu — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 26, 2018

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305- 471-8477 or your local police station. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for an award of up to $3,000.

Somebody knows who this is! Somebody knows where he is!Let’s keep our community safe! Please call us immediately so we can get this criminal off our streets! @MiamiPD @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/WPmNyH65zJ — Commander W. R. Cook (@LittleHaitiCmdr) April 27, 2018

