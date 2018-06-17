Following the Parkland massacre and other incidents, the Palm Beach and Martin county school districts are among some of the first in the country buying active shooter insurance.

The policy covers both students and staff.

According to Paul Marshall, of McGowan Workplace Violence Insurance Programs, the largest underwriter of the active shooter policies, “I’ve heard from a number of South Florida school systems that have had violent acts and they have to cut the check to the family for what they deemed the value of that individual, that child’s life and they say they never want to do that again.” He adds, “We’ve adapted the policy to pick up any type of instrument, even drones.”

The insurance covers medical bills, as well as psychological counseling, funeral costs and expenses to fly bodies home to loved ones or to bring family members into town.

Marshall explains, “We want to take care of those within the first 30 – 60 days. By doing that we’re able to help heal the community.”

In addition, the policy covers security added in mid-crisis, as well as costs related to rebuilding a school or building after a shooting.

Premiums vary depending on the size of the organization. Marshall said that the Palm Beach County School District is paying just under $100,000, and the policies are tiered to cover from $500,000 to $1 million in losses.

Dianne Howard, the Palm Beach County School District’s director of risk and benefits management, said that the district purchased the coverage last year in order to benefit from the “risk assessment and training service” that came with the policy. She told Governing magazine, “Sometimes, departments tell you that they’re doing everything they need to do, but when you look at other places where [attacks] have happened, you see there was actually a problem. So I wanted an outside perspective to see what else we could do.”

The post Local school districts purchase active shooter insurance appeared first on 850 WFTL.