Long list of crimes for suspect who injured a Martin County Detective

Juan Carlos Carmenate Jr. has had an extensive criminal history that back to when he was 14 years old.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office show Carmenate’s first arrest was in 1997 for aggravated battery and again for armed robbery a year later.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office arrested him in 2000 for trying to smuggle contraband into jail while possessing cocaine. Months later, he was back in jail for domestic battery, according to records. He was arrested several times after his 21st birthday including battery, robbery and drug possession.

Carmenate didn’t correct his behavior anymore and was charged with burglary and vehicular homicide in 2005.

Authorities say Carmenate was trying to evade police in his car after leaving a suspected drug house when he caused a fiery crash that killed a 52-year-old man.

Police told media the reason he most likely fled was due to him not having a valid license, had warrants for an arrest all while on house arrest.

He faced 70 years behind bars, but struck a plea deal and only served 10 and a half years.

He was released from state prison in December 2016.

The Martin County detective that was injured is in stable condition with only bruising and abrasions.

