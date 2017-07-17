Long time voice of Kermit the Frog was fired

Steve Whitmire, the puppeteer who was fired after 27 years as Kermit the Frog said Thursday he is “devastated.” Whitmire has been with the Muppets since 1978, and took over as Kermit after Henson died in 1990. He said he was let go against his will, and would never have left voluntarily. Muppets performer Matt Vogel will take over as Kermit. Muppets Studio said in a statement to Time magazine that it “thanks Steve for his tremendous contributions to Kermit the Frog and the Muppets franchise. We wish him well in his future endeavors.” Steve also provided the voices for Rizzo the Rat & Beaker. Who’s going to lend their voices to those Muppets????