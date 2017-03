Look what was found in this storm drain! Yikes! John Ruel, of Oldsmar, Florida, took this video of an 11-foot alligator being pulled from a manhole. The gator was actually trying to get out of the sewer, but it got stuck in the drain. Apparently, the trapper had to push the gator back in and then he was eventually able to pull it out through the man hole. We’re assuming the gator is providing this trapper with a nice new belt and boots!