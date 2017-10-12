Sammy Hagar recruited Toby Keith, Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, Run D.M.C.’s Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, Bob Weir, Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell and Eddie Money for his ongoing, four-day birthday celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The event will be documented with a one-night-only film, Red Til I’m Dead: Sammy Hagar’s Rock-N-Roll Birthday Party, screening at select theaters nationwide on Tuesday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. local time.
Hagar’s bandmates in rock supergroup the Circle – former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson – will also appear in the film alongside Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul.
Can you believe that Sammy Hagar is 70-years-old? It feels like his days with Van Halen were just a few years ago.
Look who Sammy Hagar is recruiting for his 70th birthday film
