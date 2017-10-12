Look who Sammy Hagar is recruiting for his 70th birthday film

Sammy Hagar recruited Toby Keith, Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, Run D.M.C.’s Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, Bob Weir, Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell and Eddie Money for his ongoing, four-day birthday celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The event will be documented with a one-night-only film, Red Til I’m Dead: Sammy Hagar’s Rock-N-Roll Birthday Party, screening at select theaters nationwide on Tuesday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Hagar’s bandmates in rock supergroup the Circle – former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson – will also appear in the film alongside Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul.

Can you believe that Sammy Hagar is 70-years-old? It feels like his days with Van Halen were just a few years ago.