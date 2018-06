Tonight might be a good time to look up at the sky. A combination of the full Strawberry Moon and Saturn’s proximity to Earth should make for some prime stargazing tonight! June’s full moon, called the Strawberry Moon by the Algonquin tribes because it signaled the time to start gathering strawberries, is considered the most colorful of the year! It’s also be the best chance to see Saturn, since it will be as close to Earth as it gets each year.