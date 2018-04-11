Look What Taylor Swift Made This Guy Do!!

How do you get Taylor Swift’s attention? A guy in Connecticut named Bruce Rowley had a fascinating plan. He robbed a bank to impress her. Rowley was arrested last week after he confessed to the robbery. And he DIDN’T do it for himself . . . because afterward, he says he drove to Taylor’s house in Rhode Island, and threw some of the money over her fence to try to woo her. Rowley was booked for robbery and larceny. He’s being held on bail . . . and he keeps talking about how he has a crush on Taylor. Officially, the cops are still trying to figure out if he actually went to her house. The bank robber isn’t Taylor’s only prospective suitor. A so-called “transient” climbed a 7-foot wall outside her mansion in Beverly Hills on Sunday.