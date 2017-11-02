Looking For The Best Soul Food In Palm Beach County? Look No Further…

Featuring Brian McKnight, Tito Puente Jr., Brenda K. Starr and nine other amazing artists.

Taste of Soul will feature ten of the best soul food vendors in Palm Beach County.

Gates open at 2:00 pm

Taste of Soul is proud to donate all admission proceeds to the relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands.

Here’s a little “taste” of the soul that Brian McKnight will bring with him!